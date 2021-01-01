Shiseido Women's ModernMatte Powder Lipstick - 512 Sling Back

WHAT IT IS A weightless, full-coverage, matte lipstick that lends lips long-lasting, velvety color. This non-drying formula delivers matte, full-coverage color that feels utterly weightless and provides a powder-soft finish on lips. A unique blend of waxes and oils melts and transforms into an ultra-thin, featherweight powder, while spherical pigments float across lips to blur imperfections. Inspired by Tokyo's vibrant nightlife, this statement-making lipstick provides eight hours of rich, velve. Center Core - Direct Beauty > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Shiseido. Color: 512 Sling Back.