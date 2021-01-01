Womens Mom African American Educated Queen Strong Black Woman T-Shirt

Black Queen Mom retro design for an unapologetically Afro Queen. Natural curly hairs text with the best qualities of a black woman: strong, confident, magic, educated, empowerment. For strong black women & girls on Emancipation or National Freedom Day. Wear it with pride if your melanin poppin & flexin. Dashiki, kente cloth style for Black girls. Inspiring ethnic graphic heritage pop for black queens graduation, Juneteenth, Black History Month, June 19th 1865, Kwanzaa. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem