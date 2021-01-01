Cotopaxi Women's Monte Hybrid Jacket - Small - Black / Black Iris

The Cotopaxi Women's Monte Hybrid Jacket is an insulated jacket for staying active in cool to cold weather. The body Features lightweight Polartec Alpha Insulation for reliable core warmth, and the sleeves and sides Are made with soft stretch fleece to keep you cool and comfortable on the move. Designed to help you get after it without overheating or feeling restricted, it's a versatile layer for spring and fall hiking, winter running, skiing, and Snowshoeing. Features of the Cotopaxi Women's Monte Hybrid Jacket Sleeves and side panels made from soft, recycled four-way-stretch fleece Two zippered hand pockets and internal chest security pocket Thumb-hole cuffs 105g Polartec Alpha active Insulation (59% Recycled polyester, 41% Polyester) Fabric Details Shell/Lining: 100% Recycled polyester