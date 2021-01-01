Dr. Scholl's Women's Morris Thong Sandals - Sand Dollar Snake

Dr. Scholl's Morris Thong Sandals - Sand Dollar Snake. The Morris Thong Sandals are covered slide sandals made with eco-conscious materials. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Soft linings made from recycled bottles. MATERIALS: Microfiber made from recycled bottles or faux leather and microfiber made from recycled bottles. FIT: Slip-on fit with hidden inside gore for easy on/off. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Slip-on sandals with a toe post and 2-inch platform. Stay cool and comfortable in these eye-catching slides with sustainable craftsmanship.