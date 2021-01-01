Topo Designs Women's Mountain Fleece Jacket - Medium - Black

The Topo Designs Women's Mountain Fleece Jacket is a cute women's fleece jacket. The classic tailored trim Fit jacket was designed for women. It Features reinforced elbow patches for durability and a snap chest pocket to store your goods (food is our favorite good). Features of the Topo Designs Women's Mountain Fleece Jacket Classic tailored trim Fit sized specifically for women Reinforced elbow patches Snap chest pocket Ribbed cuffs Snap closure collar Fabric Details: Polartec® 200 Fleece and Nylon