Danner Women's Mountain Light Cascade Hiking Boot, Brown, 9.5 M US

The product listed does not come with an insole,Stitchdown Construction - Handcrafted to provide a wider platform, our legendary stitchdown construction offers increased stability underfoot and many of our stitchdown boots can be recrafted. Weight:50 oz per pair. Made in USA ,Sienna Cache leather has subtle color variations for an antiqued effect that patinas beautifully over time Dri-Lex lining provides increased breathability and comfort. Retro One Piece Leather Upper. Shank-fiberglass Danner’s hand-crafted stitchdown construction increases durability and underfoot stability. Features fiberglass shank and dri-lex liner Vibram Kletterlift outsole is specifically designed for comfort and durability on both wet and dry surfaces Danner’s 650 EE last offers a roomier fit without sacrificing support and stability. We recommend sizing down a half size for the best fit.