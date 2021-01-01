The North Face Women's Mountain Light FUTURELIGHT Triclimate Jacket - Large - TNF Black / TNF Black

The North Face Women's Mountain Light FUTURELIGHT Triclimate Jacket is a versatile jacket for taking on the cold, wet weather. Fall, winter, a little spring, the weather changes quick but with three jackets in one, you're covered. The outer FUTURELIGHT shell is breathable-waterproof and seam-sealed, keeping rain, Snow and wind out. The inner puffy jacket insulates using 550 fill power down, which is compact, lightweight, but still toasty warm. Wear either jacket alone or pair them up for a steller winter wonder. Features of The North Face Women's Mountain Light FUTURELIGHT Triclimate Jacket Outer Jacket - Standard Fit Breathable-waterproof, seam-sealed FUTURELIGHT shell 100% windproof fabric Attached, fully adjustable hood Exposed, Matte polyurethane (PU) center front zip with internal stormflap Pit-zip venting Exposed, Matte PU hand pocket zips Inner Jacket - 550 fill goose down Exposed, reverse-coil center front and hand pocket zips Outer and inner jackets Are zip-in-compatible with complementing garments from The North Face Fabric Details Outer: FUTURELIGHT, 100% polyester Inner: 100% recycled polyester with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Inner Insulation: 550 fill goose down; certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) by Control Union