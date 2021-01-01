The North Face Women's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0 - Medium - Blue Wing Teal / Pink Clay

The North Face Women's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0 is a quilted pullover for staying warm when the temps drop. Built for hiking, ready for campfires and will surely warm you up when sitting in the office. Soft, cozy and now with a more resilient face fabric, it resists pilling to keep you looking good. A 1/4 length snap placket adjusts internal temperature quickly and zippered pockets prevent your Smartphone and wallet from sliding out when kicked back in a camp chair. Features of The North Face Women's Mountain Sweatshirt Pullover 3.0 Standard Fit 86% recycled polyester 40 g Ventrix stretch synthetic Insulation in body Quarter snap placket Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Micro-elastic binding on cuffs and hem Logo patch on left hem Fabric Details Body: 86% recycled polyester, 14% elastane with non-PFC durable water-repellent (non-PFC DWR) finish Insulation: 40 g Ventrix 35% post-consumer recycled polyester, 65% polyester stretch synthetic