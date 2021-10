SAFETY AND COMFORT: Made from soft and comfortable fabrics to ensure a cozy night’s sleep! This item is 100% Polyester. In accordance with safety measures this item is flame resistant. EASY CARE: This product is crafted from high quality fabrics, making it easy to care for and bedtime routines a breeze. To keep laundry headaches to a minimum and ensure items hold up after repeat washing, please use detergent and tumble dry low.