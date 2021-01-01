Merrell Women's MTL Cirrus Shoe - 8.5 - Flame Orange / Turbulence

The Merrell Women's MTL Cirrus Shoe is a lightweight shoe for trail running in the mountains. Move fast with plenty of foot protection thanks to a FLEXconnect Dual-directional, flex-groove EVA Midsole and TrailProtect rock plate. A Vibram MegaGrip Outsole offers the traction necessary in mountainous terrain. Features of the Merrell Women's MTL Cirrus Shoe Mesh and TPU Upper Traditional lace closure Hyperlock TPU film heel counter for security Breathable mesh lining PU removable insole for increased responsiveness and breathability FLEXconnect Dual-directional flex-groove EVA Midsole for agility and stability A more responsive compression molded EVA Midsole for increased energy return and comfort TrailProtect rock plate protects feet from underfoot debris Vibram Megagrip is a High Performance rubber compound featuring unparalleled grip on wet and dry surfaces Optimal balance of grippiness and durability NATURAL FLEX, and SERIOUS GRIP to deliver agility and stability on any terrain Flex, and grip to connect you to your outdoor experience Optimal balance of grippiness and durability