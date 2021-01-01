Muck Boots Women's Muckster II Waterproof Clogs, Black

Ideal for gardening, landscaping or walking the dog, the Muck Boots® Women's Muckster II Plaid clogs deliver reliable waterproof protection in a low-cut silhouette for easy-on convenience and lasting dryness. WEATHER-READY PERFORMANCE: Waterproof construction DESIGN: 4mm neoprene and rubber upper for a balance of flexibility and durability Plaid design is perfect for fall and winter Low-cut design allows greater flexibility Breathable mesh and cozy fleece lining is warm and soft like a slipper DURABILITY & TRACTION: High-traction rubber outsole grips muds and sheds dirt easily ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Comfort rating: Sub-freezing to 65°F