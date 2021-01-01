Aetrex Women's Mules GOLD - Gold Makayla Leather Mule - Women

Gold Makayla Leather Mule - Women. A tonal strap across the top and braided trim around the base combine to bring contemporary charm to your strides when you step out in this leather, penny loafer-inspired mule. Supportive cushioning keeps steps comfortable throughout the day.FeaturesArch support helps to stabilize and align feet, help relieve common foot pain & plantar fasciitisMemory foam footbed provides cushioning & comfortMetatarsal Support Pod helps to relieve ball-of-foot pain or discomfortProduct Details Slip-on with stretchy goringLeather upperTextile liningRubber soleImported