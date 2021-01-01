Vionic Women's Mules Charcoal - Charcoal Presley Suede Mule - Women

Charcoal Presley Suede Mule - Women. Take your office-ready looks to new heights with this pair of suede mules set on high block heels. Equipped with lightly cushioned footbeds, these shoes will keep you comfortable wherever you're headed.Fit note: For the greatest comfort, Vionic recommends to wear your new Vionic footwear for just a few hours for the first few days to allow your feet to adjust to the new level of orthotic comfort and support. Vio-Motion SupportTM FeaturesDeep heel cup for stability and natural alignmentFull-contact footbed hugs arch and evenly distributes pressure along your footEnhanced ball-of-foot cushioning; contours to your forefoot to relieve stressPodiatrist-designed biomechanical footbed with contoured arch supportFirm yet flexible and shock-absorbing EVA midsole promotes balance2.4'' heelSlip-onSuede upperLightly cushioned footbedLeather liningEVA midsoleRubber soleImported