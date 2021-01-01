Louis Garneau Women's Multi Air Flex Cycling Shoes, Asphalt

Spring into action wearing the Louis Garneau® Women’s Multi Air Flex Cycling Shoes. These cycling shoes are designed with a ventilated EVA insole for complete airflow throughout the shoe and easy adjustable straps. The Multi Air Flex outsole gives your toes ample room to flex, while the HRS-80 system provides excellent heel support. Take on your day in stride when you slip on a pair of these shoes. FEATURES: Versatile cycling shoes Women’s standard fit Multi Air Flex outsole gives great toe flexibility HRS-80 system enhances heel support Durable closure straps are easily adjustable for a secure fit Ventilated EVA insole allows for complete ventilation Heel reflector enhances visibility on night rides SPD-friendly cleat position indicator Cleats sold separately Style: 1487232 Louis Garneau