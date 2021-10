Aren't mums amazing? This is the perfect girl power gift to show your love for mother's day. This is a fabulous design that will make your mum look like a million bucks. Make your mum feel loved with a sweet empowering message "Mum You Are Pretty Damn Fab I Love You" in bold typography, this is the perfect present for any occasion. Show your mother how much you love her and how grateful you are to be her son or daughter Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem