SoftWalk Women's Murietta Dark Brown Clog, 5 M

CLASSIC CLOG - The Murietta padded collar secures and cradles your feet and SoftWalk's patented eggcrate footbed cushions for instant comfort WEAR WITH CONFIDENCE - The lightweight slip-resistant rubber sole provides traction and stability with every step HEEL MEASUREMENTS - 2 1/4" Heel height wedge sole gives you just enough height to fulfill your need to feel just that little bit taller STYLE & COMFORT - Easy slide on with elastic goring makes for a perfect pair of shoes in any profession that needs comfort for all-day wear MADE TO FIT - Available in 4 widths (Narrow, Medium, Wide, Wide Wide) - stock dependent