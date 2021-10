Are you a proud Grandma of a Paramedic? This My Favorite Paramedic calls me Grandma Floral Apparel features Flowers graphic for Paramedic Grandma and joy of being a Grandmother. Paramedic grandmother outfit for proud mom, grandma who loves her Paramedic. And also a great apparel ideas for wife, mother, mom, grandma on Mother's day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem