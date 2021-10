Get this MAYMEE Tee for your Mother, Aunt or Grandmother on this Thanksgiving day, Christmas or Mama/Grandma Birthday. My favorite people call me MAYMEE. An Awesome for best MAYMEE Ever. Get for friends family members or for Wife on Anniversary Birthday. Mom Grandma on Mother's day or Christmas present. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.