Womens My Hero is Now My Angel Sarcoma Cancer Awareness Ribbon V-Neck T-Shirt

This Apparel with the Yellow Ribbon is for Sarcoma Cancer Awareness Month in July. Support Men, Women, Children or Friends with Bone Cancer, Soft Tissue or Bone Sarcoma, Ewing’s, or Osteosarcoma Before and After Surgery, Radiation, or Chemotherapy. This Clothing with the Design “My Hero is Now My Angel” makes a great Gift for anyone who has Lost a Loved One to Sarcoma, whether you’re a Mom, Dad, Son, Daughter, Brother, Sister, Wife, Husband or Grandparent. Great for a Walk, Run or Fundraising Event! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem