My Husband Is 40 And Still Hot Funny 40th Birthday product Gift. You know that your husband is handsome and this design is a fun way to show off your husband and show him your love. Wear this graphic with pride and pair it with jeans that like your husband Do not think twice, grab this print and Make a funny gift for your husband birthday who is getting 40 years old. Perfect 40th Birthday Gifts Ideas for Men / Women / husband / Wife. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem