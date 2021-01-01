Womens MY MORNING MOLECULE Caffeine Chemistry Coffee Meme V-Neck T-Shirt

MY MORNING MOLECULE. Caffeine is a trimethylxanthine in which the three methyl groups are located at positions 1, 3, and 7. A purine alkaloid occurs naturally in tea and coffee. Its chemical formula is C8 H10 N4 O2. This molecular structure helps me function! Great nerdy gift for anyone who loves to geek out on molecules and science. Stay caffeinated and awake! If you love coffees and teas, you'll love this meme. Click on the brand name for more funny chemistry memes! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem