Axolotl is my spirit animal. A cute axolotl in a vintage design. Axolotls are cute animals for every animal lover. For every friend who loves the animal. The perfect saying for every axolotl lover. Awesome design if you are a zoo keeper or an animal lover whose favorite animal is the axolotl. Axolotls are special Mexican amphibians and exotic salamanders which are also extraordinary pets. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem