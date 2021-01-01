Womens My Taxi My Rules Taxi Driver V-Neck T-Shirt

With this great "My Taxi My Rules" motif, every taxi driver can show their passengers who the boss is in his taxi. Perfect for newcomers to the taxi trade or even for retirement taxi drivers whose life was the taxi. Life on the streets of Germany. Ensure the safe transport of passengers. This is what the proud taxi driver or the proud taxi driver stands for. Also a great gift idea for people who have just passed the passing of the passenger signage. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem