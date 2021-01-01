Womens Nacho Average Cousin Mexican Dish Cuz Cinco De Mayo Gift V-Neck T-Shirt

This awesome Mexican dish graphic shows a quote and a man with a mustache and wearing a Mexican Hat. A perfect gift idea for cousins on his birthday who loves nachos often served as snack or appetizer consists of tortilla chips covered with melted cheese. This best cousin ever design is ideal for men or kids, who have first or second-cousin, who enjoys nacho cheese, topped with a hot habanero sauce, and also likes funny pun or world play. Great present for your cuz or children to wear on Cinco De Mayo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem