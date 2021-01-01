Womens Nacho Average Mamita Mexican Cinco de Mayo Mother Fiesta V-Neck T-Shirt

Nacho Average Mamita - This design shows melted cheese sauce and tortilla chip with mustache and Mexican sombrero hat. Perfect for Hispanic moms, mothers, mamas, or mommies who gave birth to a child, son, or daughter. Great idea for nacho lovers. This funny Mexican party graphic is for people who are celebrating Cinco de Mayo which is held on Fifth of May, a holiday with parades, festivals, and enjoying traditional food from Mexico. Ideal for May 5 and anyone who loves tacos, nachos or fiesta. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem