Isabel Marant Women's Nadeloisa Cropped Straight Pants - Ecru - Size 36 (4)

Isabel Marant's 'Nadeloisa' pants will become your go-to for a variety of occasions. Cut from cotton, they're designed with a straight-leg silhouette and flattering high rise. Channel the label's bohemian spirit by pairing yours with textural knits and a metallic belt. Belt loops Zip-fly and button closure Front welt pockets Back welt pockets Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Cropped straight silhouette Inseam. Selloff Women's - S/o W Designer Sportswea > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Isabel Marant. Color: Ecru. Size: 36 (4).