Erika Women's Naomi V Neck Long Sleeve Knit Top, Mauve-Forest Temple, Medium

Color Mauve - forest Temple has a purple ground color with a tonal design printed allover, made in a nice polyester spandex fabric V neck long sleeve knit top with uneven hemline and loose fit body. This pretty printed feminine pullover blouse goes great with all bottoms from skirts to jean and slacks to leggings letting you make The most out of the wardrobe You already have. Ready to wear for work, family functions or get together with friends. It's a great versatile must have piece for any wardrobe. Feminine pullover length is 27 inches from center front Erika is built on easy to wear silhouettes with an emphasis on colorful novelty prints, color and embellishments.