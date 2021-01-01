Women's Dr. Martens Nartilla Gladiator Sandal

With extra-comfort and a unique look, the Dr. Martens Nartilla Gladiator Sandal is sure to be your go-to for any occasion. This lightweight sandal features SoftWair™ footbed for excellent cushioned support and odor control. Features and Benefits This style is in U.K. Sizing - check the size chart to find the right fit Part of the Zebrilus collection Dr. Martens engineered SoftWair™ memory foam sock-liner AirWair™ outsole Oil, slip, abrasion, and fat-resistant Antimicrobial Moisture-wicking Odor control Leather straps Signature contrast welt stitch detail