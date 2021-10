When a label comes along conceived by three women with ample industry experience; you know you’re in good hands. A case in point? Julia Workman Brown; Sasha Martin; and Katie Hobbs; who use their know-how to deliver exactly what women want. This season that’s more loose-flowing shapes; breezy tunics; and pareos—all featuring motifs culled from their dream vacation spots.This 'Nathali' button-front dress is made in tiers of cotton broderie anglais. Dress it down with flat sandals.