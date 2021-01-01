Jockey Generation Women's Natural Beauty Bralette - Mauve L, Pink

Experience flawless styling and everlasting comfort with the Jockey Generation Natural Beauty bralette. Incredibly soft modal stretch fabric feels light and luxurious on your skin, so you can start (and end) every day comfortably. Plus, the Seamfree construction creates a super smooth silhouette under all your tops. The wire-free design delivers light support and casual, no-poke comfort, while molded cups offer shaping under your favorite tank, tee or top. Like every Jockey Generation product, the Natural Beauty bralette is 100percent guaranteed for comfort, fit and quality. Feels Good + Does Good Introducing Jockey Generation, new and only at Target. This line of elevated essentials was thoughtfully crafted to deliver effortless style, quality for life and innovative solutions that promise everyday comfort for everyone in your family. When you buy any Jockey Generation product, a portion of your purchase price* up to a total of $500,000 per year will be donated to the Jockey Being Family Foundation to educate, support and strengthen adoptive families to help keep them together forever. Find out more at JockeyBeingFamily website. *For any Jockey Generation product purchased at Target only, Jockey will donate one-half of a percent of the purchase price excluding sales tax up to a total of $500,000 per calendar year to Jockey Being Family Foundation, Ltd. Purchase not tax deductible. Color: Mauve. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.