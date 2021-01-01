Elevate your knitwear to a new level with this 100% cashmere sweater with sumptuous ruffles. Investing in this style and neutral goes-with-everything tone means you no longer have to forsake keeping warm for looking chic. Team it with our leather pants in almond and neutral-toned boots or sneakers for a cool luxe palette - perfect for the Autumn Winter Season. Available in three colourways: Lavender, Baby Blue and Oatmeal. Delicate Handwash in Cold Water or Dry Clean Women's Natural Cashmere Seraphine Sweater Small Coco Ribbon