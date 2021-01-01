From coco ribbon

Women's Natural Cashmere Seraphine Sweater Small Coco Ribbon

$470.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Elevate your knitwear to a new level with this 100% cashmere sweater with sumptuous ruffles. Investing in this style and neutral goes-with-everything tone means you no longer have to forsake keeping warm for looking chic. Team it with our leather pants in almond and neutral-toned boots or sneakers for a cool luxe palette - perfect for the Autumn Winter Season. Available in three colourways: Lavender, Baby Blue and Oatmeal. Delicate Handwash in Cold Water or Dry Clean Women's Natural Cashmere Seraphine Sweater Small Coco Ribbon

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com