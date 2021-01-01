This classic suit is a great addition to your closet. The fabric used is cotton and it is lined with a soft lining so it's very comfortable to the skin. The blazer is a boyfriend jacket with shoulder pads and is loosely fitted and the trouser is a high waist pant fitted at the waist and loose from the thighs down. Detachable belt is included. Care instruction - Dry clean or hand wash. Iron Made in Turkey Women's Natural Cotton Nalè - Nude Blazer With Shoulder Pads, Detachable Belt & High Waist Trouser - Suit XS NALÈ