Relaxed cotton yet sophisticated trousers with a high waist and zip closure on the back. The fit is an ideal combination of style and comfort for your casual looks. It offers lines with pleats that streamline the straight-leg shape. Perfect for pairing with T-shirts, FLOW Oversized Sweatshirts, or sweaters of any kind. Our team prefers more baggy looks with this design, but you can easily experiment with more sexy and sophisticated models as Flow Slip Tops from gentle cupro fabrics. FABRIC 100% mid-weight cotton produced in Italy CARE Always check the instructions on the care label first Do Not Bleach Do Not Tumble Dry Dry Clean Using PCE Only Iron (Medium Heat) Gentle Wash At Or Below 40°C Wash inside out with similar colors Hang dry Reshape while damp Reshape while ironing Professional Dry Clean will help to keep it fresh and new DETAILS High-rise waist Zip closure on the back Pleats in the front Straight-leg fit PRODUCT ORIGIN We believe that openness and transparency throughout the production chain plays an important role in modern, sustainable manufacturing. Made in Lithuania, EU Women's Natural Cotton Beige Relaxed Trousers Medium FLOW