Meet the Zia smock tie dress A tie strap dress with flattering smocking with contrast stitch detail adorns the bodice. This beautiful detail accentuates the waistline perfectly and the bodice also has the added benefit of a side zip fastening to give you that perfect sculpted fit. We have taken the favourite peplum waist from our best selling Ophelia dress, and added wide contrast print tie straps to add a subtle statement. The final touch is the bespoke cotton lace trim designed and made especially to complete the look and compliments the beautiful English garden floral print. Composition Shell: 58.5% Silk, 49.5% Rayon Wash Care Dry clean only Dress Length 128cm Women's Natural Cotton Zia Blush Print Smock Tie Dress XS Ethereal London