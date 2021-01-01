Effortlessly pull together every look with this longline crepe blazer. The fresh cream hue and lightweight fabric make it the perfect choice for balmy days, and it is dotted with summer-ready hand-made raffia buttons. A masterclass in relaxed tailoring, the loose fit and dropped shoulders add to the easy-chic appeal. Adorned with 3 handmade buttons from natural Rafiia. Wear this versatile piece over silk dresses, with smart separates or to elevate your favourite T-shirt and jeans. Composition: 99% Viscose and 1% Elastane Do not wash with water / dry clean / do not use chlorine / do not use dryer / ironing low temperature. Women's Natural Crepe Cream Long Blazer XL BYLUMA