The Chris Dress. A high draped neckline dress that features a slim fit waist, tie belt and fluted skirt. Dress fastens with an invisible zipper at the back and a button back neck with keyhole cutout. Available in two colour ways, this rich khaki satin stripe version is a sophisticated wardrobe addition. Hand wash at 30 degrees centigrade or dry clean. Iron on medium heat to restore lustre. Outer fabric: 60% Viscose, 40% Rayon satin stripe Lining: 94% Polyester, 6% Spandex Women's Natural Fabric Chris Dress - Khaki Small Emma Wallace