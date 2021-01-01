Sophisticated relaxed fitting satin dress is a wardrobe must have. Effortlessly stylish with gorgeous gathered sleeves and a tie detail you can wear at the waist or tie in a bow at the neck. A perfect dress for any occasion. Centre front split. Soft touch lustre satin fabric. Knee length. Designed in Liverpool, Fabric sourced in Lancashire, Made in our UK Studio. Style inspo. Wear with heels for evening out. Dress down with flats, Layer over VeVe leggings for more looks. Colour: Oyster Satin Polyester Made in the UK Gentle Machine Wash. Women's Natural Fabric Maxine Satin Dress With Ruffle Sleeve Large COCOOVE