Best selling A-Line skirt! A Simple slightly A-Line silhouette with flattering front and back contoured waist bands. There is an invisible zipper at the left side seam and side splits on both lower side seams that start at the knee. Wear with boots and your favourite denim jacket or a Band Tee and wedges. Heels and a beautiful shirt for a night at the Theatre! A very versatile piece. The beautiful Paisley print was designed in house. Designed in Australia with a loving heart, made in Bali with loving hands. 100% Viscose Cold Hand Wash Only Women's Natural Fibres Black Apian Skirt - Paisley Print XL Violet Fish