Best selling Double Breasted Linen Cooper Coat. Another timeless piece with seamed panels for a generous but flattering fit. Cinches in at the waist just a little and flares out at the hem just a little for a feminine cut. Fully lined in pure Cotton. Side seam pockets. Natural wooden buttons. These coats are becoming collectors items that never date! 100% Linen Outer 100% Cotton Lining Dry Clean Only Women's Natural Fibres Grey Cotton Cooper Coat - Paisley Print Cloud Small Violet Fish