This divine Maxi dress will take you anywhere! Made in lightweight rayon, it is a good layering piece. The flattering V neckline is trimmed with cotton lace. The dress is loose fitting but nips the waist in with comfy shirring elastic. Full-length sleeves are finished with elastic and a frill. There are 3 layers of ladder lace on the lower sleeve. Ladder lace inserts run from under the bust to the hem and then around the hem. they break up the print providing interest while showing very little. If you're a bit shy you can wear tights, jeans or a slip. pair this one with a denim jacket and boots for your next luncheon date, or heels and a special cardi for a special occasion. Designed in Aus with loving hearts. Made in Bali with loving hands 100% Rayon Cold Hand Wash only when needed. Consider air drying only in the shade. Women's Natural Fibres Black Cotton Frederick Street Dress - Midnight Print Large Violet Fish