Ancho is a pair of shorts with a regular fit. It sports a turn-up on the leg, an elastic waistband with cords and two buttoned back pockets. The 180gsm 100% hemp light canvas is soft and wears very comfortably on the skin. The hemp material is very breathable and thus a fantastic material for summer. Ancho is made in Portugal and dyed without harmful chemicals. All labels are made from cotton instead of nylon and it is packaged in paper instead of plastic. Machine wash at 40 degrees centigrade gentle cycle. Hang to dry. Women's Natural Fibres Olive Cotton Má Hemp Wear - Hemp Resort Shorts - Ancho XS MÁ Hemp Wear