Our Itala blouse is a classic silhouette that combines with everything. As comfortable as it is chic. Rendered in a timeless silhouette with organic cotton, lapel collar and asymmetric hem for a modern upgrade, it's a mix of polished and preppy. Style it with a printed skirt for the office or jeans on the weekend. Organic cotton blouse. Lapel collar, hidden buttons, two front patch pockets, pleat details, long sleeve with high cuff. Printed band on shoulders, pockets and cuffs. Asymmetric cut hem. hand wash, do not bleach, do not wring, warm iron. Women's Natural Fibres White Cotton Itala Blouse Medium SAYA