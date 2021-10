The elegant shirt dress LEDA is made of cotton satin which is light-weight and comfortable for your skin. The shirt is full-sleeved with stand-up collar and welt pockets. The knee-length dress is rounded at the hem and is fastened with buttons in button down style. Style it as a dress or with trousers or jeans for a casual daily outfit. 100% Cotton Machine wash, cold Do not bleach Iron, low Dry clean Women's Natural Fibres White Cotton Leda Shirt Dress In Medium IMAIMA