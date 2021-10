Lisa is a structured top with a corset-style, French seaming at the bodice, zip closure at back, and slightly flared sleeves and peplum. She's made from Spanish cotton in a deep, dreamy floral print. She is flattering and forgiving. Lisa is a thought-provoking conversationalist, loves moss, plum rakia, and gallery hopping. Machine Wash / Machine Dry Women's Natural Fibres Olive Cotton Lisa Top Small Onirik