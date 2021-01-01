'Pascale' dress is made from Tencel™ Lyocell, which comes from Eucalyptus trees and allows closed-loop production. Designed with a cowl back and hidden functional side pockets, this dress is also slightly oversized for a comfy fit. Extremely smooth to touch. Avoid jewellery to prevent snagging of fabric. Back button closure. Hand-wash / machine-wash warm separately in netting Do not bleach Gentle tumble dry in netting hang dry / iron inside out Avoid jewellery to prevent fabric snagging 65% TENCEL™ Lyocell, 35% Cotton Women's Natural Fibres Blue Cotton Pascale Cowl Back Short Dress Medium SALIENT LABEL