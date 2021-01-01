Vacation, staycation. This is a white dress - or rather, The Special Summer Dress. It's in sustainable 100% BCI cotton, with cut-out detailing on the stomach celebrating your waist, cinched and tied in the middle with a satsuma orange rope (also cotton). Keeping things light and natural, there's no zip and the elastication lets you pull it straight over your head. 100% BCI cotton. Wash your cut-out dress with similar colours. Dry it flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry it. Promise? Women's Natural Fibres Orange Cotton Petra Dress Small ExtraAF