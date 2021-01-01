Philippa is the ultimate comfort dress. She has an unstructured waist that gives her a slightly oversize feel. If you prefer a closer fit, her belt can be pulled in at the waist. Philippa is slightly longer in length than our other dresses. Her ¾ length sleeves can be turned back, creating a cuff. Tiny knife pleats run around her waist and, of course, she has classic Palava deep pockets. Philippa is made with love and care in our London factory. This seasons yellow cave print is inspired by large colourful abstract shapes, perhaps like Matisse's cut-out pictures, and is printed on a cotton-linen blend, a special weave that we have designed to give the substantial feel and durability of Linen, but with the added softness of cotton, whilst still remaining entirely natural and biodegradable. Our dresses are designed to be hand washed or machine washed at 30 degrees. It's always a good idea to wash with similar colours. For further details please refer to the label inside the garment. Women's Natural Fibres Yellow Cotton Philippa Cave Dress - Linen Blend Large Palava