Cut from a fine 100% cotton, this summer dress has thin straps that tie at the back, leaving a gorgeous low cut back, and adjustable to your comfort. It falls to a triple-tiered long maxi skirt. With contrasting OJ and Navy Blue, the Triangle dress emphasizes an hourglass shape. Surely to become a favourite of yours! Straps that tie at the back Open Back Triple tiered OJ / Navu Blue Floaty Maxi Skirt Model is 5'9 wearing a size 8 Machine wash on gentle REFER TO SIZE CHART Machine wash on gentle Women's Natural Fibres Navy Blue Cotton The Triangle Maxi Dress - Oj Small STATE OF GEORGIA