Breezy comfortable dress for all year round! The divine Elly Dress in our exclusive Autumn Floral print is such an easy wear! It is a loose relaxed style, but still flattering! You won't get lost in this one. The Empire line style is very flattering with soft gathers under the bust and a scooped neckline and cute little neck ties. There is a back yoke with centred gathers for a bit more fullness and a full-length sleeve. Modest but sexy with side splits. Style this one with boots or heels and you're ready for work, dinner or your next special occasion! Wear it on your down time with your fav sneakers and you've covered all events! Designed in Australia with a loving heart, made in Bali with loving hands. 100% Rayon Cold hand Wash Only Women's Natural Fibres Blue Elly Dress - Autumn Floral Print Small Violet Fish