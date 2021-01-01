Amalfi blue. This is a crop trouser with a straight leg. We plucked her turquoise check out of our dreams and put it on this breathable fabric. She's high-waisted and lined, airy for warm days, good with white tees. Capri is our first trouser, our cream of the crops. Love the fabric? Check out the Jade dress and Christina top. Turquoise check crop trousers Straight - for your great legs Zip fastening on side - comfy, tailored and fitted. 20% bamboo viscose and recycled polyester - for the planet Ticks all our boxes, this one Made in Europe Wash these turquoise trousers with similar colours. Cool iron on reverse. Dry flat. And whatever you do, don't tumble dry them. Promise? Sustainable? You betcha. Your turquoise pants are 80% recycled polyester and 20% viscose - a plant-based fibre, made from bamboo pulp. For Capri, we use pre-existing fabric in small batches to avoid unnecessary, excess production - and then dyed it our own shade of Amalfi blue. Made in Europe. Women's Natural Fibres Green Fabric Capri Trouser 29in ExtraAF